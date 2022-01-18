La Jornada – Imminent, goal of valid signatures to carry out the participatory exercise

The report of the National Electoral Institute (INE) on the progress in verifying the signatures of support to carry out the mandate revocation exercise showed that 2 million 741 thousand 685 have already been endorsed in a preliminary way, which represents 99.04 of the minimum threshold required by law for this process to be mandatory (2 million 758 thousand 227).

With this, it will practically be a fact that today the realization, for the first time, of this citizen participation mechanism will be confirmed.

In the midst of the discussion about the budget to finance the exercise, which affects the uncertainty about the number of boxes that will be installed on April 10, the INE report revealed that there are already 21 entities where the number of signatures has been exceeded. required, equivalent to 3 percent of the nominal listing they have.

The entities that have already met this requirement are: Aguascalientes, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Colima, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Mexico City, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Michoacán, Morelos, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Sonora, Sinaloa , Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala and Zacatecas.

It was required that at least 17 states of the country obtain this support for the exercise of revocation of mandate, with which that first requirement was already fulfilled since last week.

For this reason, it only remains to reach the equivalent of 3 percent of corroborated signatures in the national nominal list, a situation that will almost certainly occur this Tuesday.

In another order, the report to January 16 on the progress in the verification indicates that 296 thousand 980 signatures with some inconsistency have been detected (just over 10 percent of the validated headings).

Of these, only 14 thousand 604 supports were detected as low in the electoral roll, either due to loss of political rights, death or credentials that are no longer valid.