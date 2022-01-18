Kingdom Hearts games set dates and more on Nintendo Switch

We bring more details about the arrival of the games of Kingdom Hearts to Nintendo Switch. Today its release date has been confirmed.

Kingdom Hearts confirms dates

The information has been offered on the official website of Square Enix. Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX Cloud Version, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind Cloud Version will be released for Switch alongside the all-in-one Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud Collection on Feb. 10.

We will also have free demos Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX Cloud Version, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind Cloud Version available starting today.

These are the prices:

First up, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX Cloud Version – $39.99 (launch discount price of $31.99)

Next, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version – $49.99 (launch discounted price of $39.99)

We also have Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind Cloud Version – $49.99 (launch discount price of $39.99)

Finally, Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud – $89.99 (launch discount price of $71.99)

We leave you with a new trailer:

Which Kingdom Hearts are coming to Switch?

In this case, there are 10 Kingdom Hearts experiences coming to Nintendo Switch as three separate cloud releases: Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX Cloud Version, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind Cloud. Version.

Plus, you’ll be able to purchase all the games together in an ‘all-in-one’ cloud version collection: Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud.

But what specific games are included in these collections? Here is the full list of what you can play:

to. Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX Cloud Version to. Kingdom Hearts Final Mix b. Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories c. Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered Cinematics) d. Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix and. Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix F. Kingdom Hearts Re: Coded

b. Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version to. Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD b. Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep c. Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie)

c. Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) Cloud Version

