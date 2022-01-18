King Richard: review of the film with Will Smith about the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams | HBO Max | SKIP-INTRO

According to the criteria of Know more

One word resonates after watching this movie: planning. And it is that “king richard” is the portrait, at times dramatic and at others moving, of the emergence of two of the greatest representatives of tennis, and all thanks to a plan that their father had since before they were born.

Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton) Williams are two African-American girls who live in Compton, a turbulent area located in California, United States. There, their two parents -although more insistently the father, Richard Williams, played by Will Smith- try to form the habit of playing tennis in the humble courts that are in the neighborhood. Due to their biotype and the freshness of their ages, both minors tolerate very well the sometimes demanding, but always amateur, training sessions.

Richard and his wife, Oracene (Aunjanue Ellis), try to teach their daughters the basics of the sport. Although older and with his schedule quite busy (he works as a security agent at night and spends time with his family in the morning), Rey does what he can, even taking time to find trainers who will accept to train his Venus and Serena for free. . In the case of the mother, she distributes tasks as a housewife in a large family with one or another kind of tennis for her daughters.

Although the economic issue and the lack of a professional coach is important, “King Richard” is concerned with -at least during its first half- graphically situating us in what the Compton of the nineties was like. A violent, harsh area from which both father and mother Williams wanted to get out at the expense of their daughters’ talent in ‘White Sport’. A momentous event in the film is the night that Richard is beaten on the humble field where his daughters train. Until then, she had accepted to lower her head every time her daughters were harassed by gang members in the area. That night was not the same. Responding with a blow cost him a beating.

In perhaps the film’s last big dramatic moment, a furious Father Williams decides to grab his gun from work and go take justice into his own hands. What happens next changes the course of this story. Everything seems to accelerate when fathers and daughters finally find a coach who agrees to guide them (first only Venus) on their path to professionalism.

But as the title says, more than the path of these brave athletes, “King Richard” is a profile of his father. An honest, persevering guy, but fundamentally the owner of stubbornness at times exasperating. Already in the first steps towards professionalism – as happens with almost all athletes who achieved world fame – it was necessary to follow the essential requirement of playing Juniors tournaments (for minors). Here the father imposes himself and causes despair in all. Why did their daughters have to override their personal lives to pretend to be professionals if they’re not even 18?

Understandable or not, the movie goes into a tedious back-and-forth with the girls advancing their game, but the father holding them back and encouraging them to live their age. The friction between the father and the coaches becomes a repetitive resource that, happily, ends up being overcome by the next steps in the path of the teenage tennis players.

Although no famous tennis player appears in this film, there are direct allusions to great glories of the sport such as Pete Sampras or Arantxa Sánchez Vicario. This gives a certain refreshment to the final product, mainly for those sports fans who will take the time to find differences in tennis from more than two decades ago.

To the performance of Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis (who stars in perhaps the best family scene of the entire film, when he faces Richard his extramarital son), it is essential to dedicate a few lines to the girls who play Venus and Serena. Saniyya Sidney, capable of convincing with a silent cry and moving with a mischievous smile, is probably the biggest surprise of the cast. Demi Singleton is not far behind either. Relegated because of her age, the minor listened carefully that time when her father told her: “Don’t worry. Venus will be the best in the world, but you will be the best in history.

“King Richard” is a wonderful opportunity to see how not only the goddess fortune is capable of leading you to the path of success. Behind there is – almost always – effort, tears, few hours of sleep, but fundamentally one or two human beings who give you support when you need it most. Although with moments that reduce the agility of a typically biographical and linear story, this film by Reinaldo Marcus Green is worth it.

THE TOKEN :

Synopsis: It’s like they say: the father’s instinct is not wrong. Against all odds, Richard (Will Smith) always knew his daughters would be extraordinary. Meet the man who created Venus and Serena Williams, in a story you’ll only believe when you see it.

Original title: “KingRichard.”

Cast: Will Smith, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Aunjanue Ellis

Duration: 2 hours and 24 minutes

Classification: +13 years

Gender: Drama/Biography

Rating: ★★★

