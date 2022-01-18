Kim Kardashian’s pose in a bikini in which Pete Davidson could appear

So surprising was the breaking of kim kardashian and Kanye West as the businesswoman’s rumored new relationship with Pete Davidson. Both coincided last year in a program of Saturday night Live where Kim attended as a guest and since then they have been photographed on several occasions. However, neither of them has made an official statement on the matter. Taking into account the interest generated by both, it is not surprising that the millions of fans they have seekn any minimal sign to try to definitively confirm the relationship. According to various US media, the couple would be enjoying the first days of the new year in the Bahamas. A first romantic getaway of which there could also be evidence in Kim’s social network. The last image shared on your feed, where it appears posing in bikini under a sky without a trace of clouds, he has once again unleashed the comments of his followers. Why? They assure that the person who has taken the photographs is Pete Davidson.







The publication is made up of three different images, where the founder of Skims appears in a white bikini. In the last one, there a shadow at the bottom. You can barely see what looks like the silhouette of a head and a hand holding the mobile phone that focuses on the businesswoman. Many of the fans have come to the same conclusion: this is Pete Davidson. Among the messages you can read “The shadow is Pete, we all agree, right?”, “Has Pete taken these photos?”, “The shadow totally looks like Pete Davidson”. With more than four million I like it and almost 20,000 comments in just a few hours, it is shown once again that this possible relationship has become one of the recurring topics of conversation among followers of the Kardashian clan.

While this new couple is confirmed -or not-, Kanye West is also in the news. The musician and producer has started a relationship with actress Julia Fox, who has several style connections with Kim Kardashian. For her part, Kim Kardashian continues to focus on her law studies and very soon we will be able to see the most mediatic family again in a new reality. After finishing the program Keeping Up With the Kardashians, with which they became famous throughout the world, the clan will work together with Disney + in a new Show in which, as they have explained, they will be seen to evolve as a family.