Kim Kardashian: Pete Davidson would have hired security after Kanye West’s message in his latest song “Eazy” eint | shows

After the rapper kanye-west said in his last song “Eazy” that he wanted to hit the comedian Peter Davidson, he would have taken serious security measures. The SNL host, who is rumored to be in a relationship with kim kardashian, I wouldn’t have missed what the musician said.

Pete Davidson reacted to Kanye West’s threat. Photo: Twitter Radar

What would Pete Davidson’s reaction be to Kanye West’s threat?

According to the Ok Magazine portal, Pete Davidson would have hired a special service to guarantee his safety after Kanye West threatened to hit him in his last song “Eazy”.

Kanye West releases song and makes reference to Pete Davidson. Photo: Twitter TMZ

“Pete isn’t worried about Kanye, but he’s worried about the huge fan base that Kanye has. His devoted fans listen to his songs and perform on them. That’s why Pete is now using security,” a source close to the comedian told Radar.

Likewise, the anonymous interviewee would have stated that this is the first time that the celebrity takes his personal security so seriously: “Until recently, Pete never had security with him when he was away from home, even when he was engaged to Ariana Grande. But dating Kim is a totally different level of fame.”

The source made it clear that the relationship with Kim Kardashian has made him more cautious about his personal life: “Pete is now a superstar, which comes at a price. As much as he still wants to be low key and hang out with his friends, the reality of his situation has changed. Pete takes no chances. Every time he goes out with Kim, they use his security. But now Pete needs his own security when he’s alone. It’s still Pete, but now Pete comes with a security guard.”

Kanye West Releases Song Talking About Hitting Pete Davidson

Kanye West has just released a new song called “Eazy”. In the song’s lyrics, the rapper mentions comedian Pete Davidson.

In this latest production, the musician reveals how he feels after everything that has been said about his divorce. A mention of Pete Davidson was enough for netizens to make the song viral. “God saved me from that accident… Just so I could kick Pete Davidson’s ass,” says West.

Similarly, Kanye talks about how he feels about being distant from his children: “If we go to court, we’ll go to court together. In fact, pick up your sister, we’ll go to court together. Non-custodial dad, I bought the house next door… What do you think is the point of being really rich?”