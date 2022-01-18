Kia Niro 2023 is getting ready to reach the showcases of the world

The second-generation Kia Niro debuted in November, but powertrain details have only been revealed so far.

Little by little, the Korean brand will deliver the mechanical specifications that each of the variants in the range of the new Kia Niro 2023 second generation. Given that it will begin to be sold shortly, the figures for the hybrid HEV system.

Later, the characteristics that correspond to the plug-in hybrid system will be revealed. PHEV and 100% electric EV, models that will reach the market mid 2022. Meanwhile the HEV takes the lead and this is the data they expected.

We already know that in terms of design and technology The compact SUV has undergone a profound evolution, adopting the latest trends in each of these aspects. On the other hand, mechanically, it maintains the Same power and performance.

Kia Niro 2023: new data

In a first installment we learned all the details of the exterior design and on-board equipment of the new Kia Niro. Adopted the brand’s new design language “Opposites United” embodied in the EV9. Its cabin also bears ample similarities to this electric SUV.

Now with the new data published by its manufacturer, it was revealed that Niro 2023 is based on the “third generation platform“, an improved version of the outgoing architecture also having a Optimized steering and suspension.

Under the hood of the hybrid HEV model is the 1.6-liter GDI Smartstream four-cylinder engine that delivers power of 103 hp along with an electric motor with an additional 43 hp. The system has self-charging function by regenerative braking.

The combined power is 139 hp and 144 Nm of torquee connected to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. Offers 100% electric mode “Green Zone Drive” that is activated in specific urban places.

It was also reported that the Kia Niro 2023 includes advanced technologies such as speech recognition, electric tailgate, digital key and integrated front and rear cameras. ADAS system Kia DriveWise with more than seven featured features.

