Kendall Jenner is on vacation with a famous friend

Celebrity Kendall Jenner is ready to enjoy the holidays. The model joined some of her close friends for a weekend getaway in Aspen, Colo, where she showed off her winter sports skills. Kendall was seen in stylish clothes and enjoying the runways with some of her close friends, including Fai Khadra.

Jenner sported a reflective padded jacket as she zipped down the snow-covered mountain on her board. The two shared Instagram Story videos of their trip, with Kendall even enjoying a glass of her own 818 tequila. Fai shared a selfie from the slopes just before the snowboard descent. Just days before, Kendall joined Fai at his launch event with Oliver Peoples in Los Angeles.

Kendall Jenner in the snow (Just Jared)

Kylie has been romantically linked to Fai before. The model vacationed with the beauty mogul, as well as Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster, in Utah in 2019, fueling speculation that their close friendship had gone to another level.

An almost enviable friendship between Kendall Jenner and Fai Khadra

As of 2021, Khadra is single, and despite this, she constantly sparks dating rumors with some Hollywood celebrities, including Kylie Jenner. Fai has been close to the Kar-Jenners for a while now, constantly being seen with Kendall and Kylie. Around this time last year, there was even talk of him and Kylie being more than friends.

Yes! Fai has been known as the “rumored boyfriend” of both Kendall and Kylie Jenner, but the Palestinian model is actually a close friend of the family, which is why he is often seen on vacation with the younger sisters of the Kardashian clan. -Jenner, and it’s very close.