Kendall Jenner applies a practical formula to combine black pants

As temperatures continue to drop celebrities like Rihanna, kim kardashian Y Emily Ratajkowski bear the trend of fur coats to the next level. Instead of the cropped proportions of the puffy coat, we’ve seen stars gravitate toward broader dimensions that almost skim the ground.

In the case of kim kardashian, his is the longest variant. Recently, we have seen her with long fur coats that resemble a reinvented trench coat. Emily Ratajkowski He has also joined the movement of the ideal coats for him fall, posing for Instagram in a padded, belted design.

On the other hand, fur coats what do you choose Bella Hadid Y Rihanna it is slightly shorter, just below the hip. Nevertheless, both iterations of the trend epitomize the palpable enthusiasm for the exaggerated silhouette.

If you’re looking for a way to upgrade your Warm clothing is season, these puffers so striking could be useful to you. From the faux fur versions even leather ones, read on to learn about the best options you can wear this fall.

This article was originally published in Vogue Magazine. vogue.com