Keanu Reeves “embarrassed” for the money he has earned, he gives away a lot: sources

Keanu Reeves apparently took his movie title “Something’s Gotta Give” very seriously.

The actor has earned a lot of money â???? by some estimates, about $315 million â???? but, a longtime family friend told The Post, “He’s a little embarrassed about it.”

So, after being hit by a series of tragedies, it has become a life mission to distribute the wealth.

“Keanu” has given away a lot of money and done a lot more for people than most will ever know,” the family friend said. “He knows how lucky he is. Unlike many Hollywood megastars, he never takes any of this for granted.

Although a December report that Reeves had donated 70 percent of his salary from the first “The Matrix” film to cancer research was debunked by the actor’s publicist, he remains one of Hollywood’s most generous stars. giving lavish gifts to co-workers, food service employees, your family, and charities.

Reeves, seen here with co-star Carrie-Anne Moss in a scene from “The Matrix. Resurrections” reportedly gave stuntmen from the Harley-Davidsons film series. access point

“Keanu is infamous for his generosity,” a Hollywood producer said, citing the story that the actor slipped a $20,000 bonus to a “Matrix” set builder after learning the crew member was having financial trouble. .

Reeves also gifted each of the 12 specialists in “The Matrix Reloaded.” with one of his favorite things: a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. In “John Wick 4” which he recently filmed in Paris and Berlin, Reeves handed out Rolex Submariner watches to the specialists, complete with personal inscriptions.

“Trust me, stuntmen are dying to work with Keanu.” said a Hollywood production source. â????Not just for the gifts. It’s because you take them very seriously and give them credit for helping to contribute to your success. Specialists, wrestling trainers â???? these people rarely understand that.

Reeves gave the stuntmen for “John Wick 4,” which was filmed last year, engraved Rolex Submariner watches similar to the one above. Shutterstock / Enjoy The Life

“The reason Keanu has starred in 60 movies,” said a casting director who has worked with him, “is that in addition to the audience, the directors love him, the co-stars love him, the crews love him. He is always prepared, always on time. Thoughtful, communicative, caring â???? there is no one whose name I don’t know or with whom I haven’t had a conversation.”

But experts say part of her desire to share stems from having lost so much in her own life.

Reeves was reportedly devastated in 1993, when his best friend and “My Own Private Idaho” co-star, River Phoenix, died of a drug overdose.

In 1999, his then-girlfriend Jennifer Syme, assistant to director David Lynch, gave birth to their daughter â???? but the baby, named Ava, was stillborn. The pain was too much for the couple’s relationship; they broke up soon after and then reunited in 2001.

The overdose death of his friend River Phoenix (right) in 1993 was just one of many devastating losses in Reeves’ life.

Syme, 28, was reportedly battling depression the night she drove her Jeep into a line of parked cars in Los Angeles on April 1, 2001. She died instantly, and an investigation found she was intoxicated at the time. of the accident.

“If Ava’s death wasn’t devastating enough, he had considered Jennifer his soul mate,” a colleague said of the actor. “He had some very dark days after that.”

The tragedies of his life inspired Reeves to accept the role of the titular grieving assassin in the “John Wick” film series.

“He really related to that character, passionately motivated by the loss” of his father as a child, of River, of his son, of a woman he was with for several years,” the casting director said.

Reeves and his then-girlfriend Jennifer Syme lost their daughter, Ava, when the baby was stillborn in 1999. Syme died in a car accident two years later. Ramey Photos/BACKGRID

The actor’s father, Samuel, left the family when Reeves, who was raised primarily in Toronto, was just a toddler. Samuel, who passed away in 2018, served two years of a ten-year prison sentence for drug possession; while he was still alive, Reeves reportedly had little to do with his father.

â??The story with me and my father is quite heavyâ???? once told Rolling Stone. “It’s full of pain and grief and loss and all that sh*t.”

“Keanu will always resent his late father.” said the family friend. â????His younger years were tough. He was always in the shadow [his father’s] drug addiction???? he has always feared that. But that could be what prompted him to act, what lit his fuse, so to speak. It helped him not to think too much, which is his tendency.

Reeves bought his mother, costume designer Patricia Taylor, a house before buying one for himself. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Reeves is very close to his mother, costume designer Patricia Taylor â???? he bought her a house in Los Angeles before buying one for himself???? and his two sisters.

â????Keanu and two of his sisters â???? Kim and Karina â???? they are very close,â???? said the family friend. (He is reportedly not in a relationship with Emma, ​​his father’s half-sister.)

Kim was diagnosed with leukemia in 1991, and that inspired Reeves to donate millions to cancer charities. including auctioning off a “date” with himself in 2020 for Camp Rainbow Gold, a childhood cancer organization. (Winning bid: $16,000.)

“My brother is my prince,” Kim, who went into remission around 2010, told People.

The actor is very close to his sister Kim, who was diagnosed with leukemia in the ’90s, and has donated money to cancer charities as a way of honoring her. Bei/Shutterstock

Decades of anguish led Reeves to resist settling down, experts say.

“He is a true nomad,” a source at Reeves’s Chateau Marmont said. “He didn’t even buy a house until he was 40 years old. He lived in hotels” mainly the castle. He often wandered the hotel grounds, like a ghost.

In 2017, Reeves told Esquire, “It’s too late.” I am 52 years old. I will not have children.

Friends say the actor, who has dated “Mallrats” star Claire Forlani and photographer Amanda de Cadenet, has found solace in his low-key romance with artist Alexandra Grant, 48.

The actor’s lack of relationship with his father has also shaped his life. KCSPresse / Splash News

“It’s the first relationship that has really calmed him down,” said a source who knows them both. â????Not only that. Keanu’s mother loves Alexandra. Big fan. That makes Keanu bigger.

Grant reportedly met Reeves at a 2009 birthday party he threw for their mutual friend, film editor Janey Bergam. Reeves and Grant became friends first, then business partners after she illustrated some of his poetry and they launched X Artists Books to publish it as the book “An Ode to Happiness.” They started dating around 2017.

“The fact that Alexandra isn’t jealous of his movie stardom makes Keanu feel relieved.” said the mutual friend, nothing that Grant’s paintings and sculptures have been shown in the US and Europe. “She clearly has her own life, her own successful art career. She is elegant and dignified. a total class act.

Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant, an artist, are keen to ditch friends who speak to the press about the couple’s personal lives.SplashNews.com

While Reeves has told friends that he’s more comfortable with the whole fame thing after many years of fidgeting, he and Grant keep a close eye on their private time.

â????If someone [speaks out on the record about the couple], they will find themselves reprimanded or removed from their lives,” said the mutual friend. “They have made a pact. They have read some friends who rebelled for talking about their relationship. While things are going well, they are both obsessed with the idea that publicity of any kind will damage their relationship. It’s a superstition they both believe in.