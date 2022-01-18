Keanu Reeves asks you NOT to leak Matrix Resurrections and go see it in the cinema

the star of Matrix Resurrections, Keanu ReevesPlease, please DO NOT leak the movie online and go see it on the big screen at the cinema.

Keanu Reeves, the star of Matrix resurrections, is doing the virtual media rounds, for the movie right now, with some interesting (and funny) commentary with the Guardian.

The reporter from Guardian, Tom Lamont, sat with Keanu Reeves, to talk about everything related to TheMatrix, where the opening paragraph of your article Tom says that he told Keanu which would probably transmit The Matrix Resurrections when it comes out, on his laptop of all things and he won’t go to the movies.

Reeves he pleaded with Lamont, saying, “Friend? Don’t show that movie… Don’t show that damn movie.” Reeves he started joking around, saying “OMG, man.

I’m about to book a movie theater for you, Thomas,” after which he calmed down, adding, “I mean sure, pass it on if you have to.”

the Matrix Resurrections debuts in US theaters on December 22, 2021, as well as in HBO Max. The global launch occurs in the week of Christmas.