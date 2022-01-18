Katy Perry gets sentimental congratulating Orlando Bloom on his first birthday as a dad | Love 40

Katy Perry Y Orlando Bloom have experienced a very special 2020 marked by the arrival in the world of Daisy, their first child together. With an increasingly consolidated relationship and a newly released fatherhood, the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean birthday today January 13 44 years old.

A very noteworthy date in which, as is customary, Katy Perry He does not hesitate to bring out the most tender and intimate images of the couple and, as he has done on other occasions, in this newly released 2021 it was not going to be less. The singer has become very sentimental and has shared some of the most varied photos that take a whole tour through the relationship and among which, of course, there is room for her daughter, even if it is inside the tummy of the singer. A day in which the pop diva has once again seen the perfect occasion to shout from the rooftops how in love she is with her boyfriend.

The sequence of photos begins with the level of tenderness through the roof with a picture of Orlando Bloom next to three chicks to whom it seems that he whispers or sings. And, as if this had not been enough, they follow from the most everyday pictures of the couple brushing their teeth, portraits with different looks, followed by memories of horseback riding, their trip to Egypt and between which there is also no lack of space for nugget, the brown dog that starred in the video of small talk. All in one post Katy Perry He has been most sentimental, not only in what he shows, but also in what he says: “The 44 happiest for my love, the brilliant father of my ‘Palomita’ (referring to Dove, her daughter’s middle name Daisy) and a shimmering mirror that sees and shows me what I still can’t see… Thank you for always coming back to me…” the music star wrote.

A publication that overflows tenderness even in its location, in which the singer has put “God sent me an angel from heaven” and that, as expected, has not taken long to exceed a million likes.

Of course, this is not the first time that they have managed to fill their profiles with heart emojis and, without going any further, Orlando Bloom He shared a photo of the two of them with some very casual wigs to welcome in the new year.

Happy Birthday to Orlando Bloom and continue to enjoy this love that is going from strength to strength!