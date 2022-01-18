Kanye West criticized Kim Kardashian’s new relationship with Pete Davidson and also clarified the situation with his children | Famous

the marriage of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ended in 2021 and although the divorce process is not yet officially concluded, the socialite has already found love again, now with Peter Davidson.

Weeks ago Kanye was seen with the model Julie Fox; However, their courtship became official until recently, because they were photographed kissing and spending time together with Madonna.

Although each one seems to be focused on their respective relationships, the designer of the Yeezy brand spoke about what he thinks of the recent affair he has kim kardashian with Peter Davidson.

He wants to be the best father for his children.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on January 14, Kanye West mentioned how it made him feel to see Kim kissing the comedian he’s now dating and indirectly called her a “bad person.”

This is for anyone going through a breakup, and people intentionally do things to be mean and hurt you… to be playing around. How are you going to take me to SNL and kiss the guy you’re dating in front of me, and everyone’s like, ‘Aw, that’s great.’ I may have my principles and things, and I have changed things, and I have strayed, and I have not been the best Christian and things that the media can make it seem somehow… But at the end of the day, I am the band of Jesus . I’m about family, just me and my kids, parenting. And I mean, the mother of my children, we’re not together. I’m still going to be the best father.”

Many netizens find it strange that the music producer continues to talk about the star of the show. ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, being that he is already with Julie Fox and they described it as one more attempt to capture their attention.

On the other hand, Kanye added how frustrated he is not being able to enter his ex’s house when his children ask him to, due to the fact that the security members surrounding the complex stop him.

“When I went to pick up my kids from school, I was stopped at the gate by security. So at that point, security was between me and my kids and that’s what wasn’t going to happen. But I didn’t want to argue about it.” . So I relaxed, I took my kids to school and then I took them back. I’m driving. I’m bringing them back and North was like, ‘I want you to come up and see something. And it’s like, ‘Oh, dad. can’t come see anything. Dad can’t come in.’ But that was undefined. My daughter wanted me to come in. I was like, I’m the richest black man and North’s dad, right, and security was able to keep me from going in. to the room with my daughter.

Far from being concerned about Ye’s statements, the socialite has kept a low profile regarding her new relationship with Davidson, since neither of them has openly declared whether they are together or not.

The last time they were seen in public was on January 12, when they went out to eat pizza and the paparazzi captured them holding hands and hugging each other on several occasions.

He also called out the Kardashians for denying him seeing Chicago on his birthday.

last weekend Chicago West and Stormi Webster, celebrated their birthdays together and Kanye accused Kim and her family of denying her the opportunity to live with her children, as she clarified that she did not know the location of the party she wanted to attend.

Through his Instagram account he made a “live” video assuring that his health has been affected by this type of inconvenience.

“I was just wishing my daughter a happy birthday in public. I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was, there’s nothing legal that says this is the kind of game that’s going on. It’s the kind of thing that really it’s affected my health for the longest time and I’m just not playing around.. I’m taking control of my narrative this year…. I’m being the best dad -the Ye version of a dad- and I’m not going to let this happen.. ..Chicago Happy Birthday I love you and I’m just putting this online because I need your support I’ve called Kim, I’ve texted the babysitters I’ve been on the phone with Triston, he’s asked Khloe and no one told me will give the address of my daughter’s birthday party right now.”