Julián Álvarez would replace Chucky Lozano at Napoli

The permanence of the ‘chucky‘ Lush at Naples it remains a mystery. The third season of the Mexican in the Italian club has been very irregular and for this reason, it seems that they found their replacement in Argentine soccer. River Plate, to be more precise.

Hirving He has been in the eye of the hurricane since he declared that he felt like being for a bigger club. Since then, the Neapolitan fans have judged each of the Mexican’s performances, which have not been spectacular either. He has struggled to shine in games.

It might interest you: VIDEO: Relive the double of ‘Chucky’ Lozano against Bologna



Hirving Lozano reveals that he could have died on the court

The replacement of ‘Chucky’ Lozano

According to information from La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Naples has set its sights on Julian Alvarez, who is considered the soccer player with the most projection in Argentina and who has drawn the attention of several clubs in Europe.

The same source points out that the interest of the Naples It occurred as a result of the departure of

Lorenzo Insigne

. The historic Italian winger left the club to play with toronto of the United States Major League Soccer the next season.

The termination clause of the contract Julian Alvarez, according to different European media, amounts to 20 million euros. That amount would be acceptable for clubs like Man Utd or the Arsenal. That’s why the Naples will seek to accelerate the hiring of the Argentine.

Who is Julian Alvarez?

At 21 years old, Julian Alvarez It is one of the jewels of world football. In almost 100 games with the shirt of River Plate, has scored 36 goals and has given 25 assists. His good performances even already took him to the Argentina national team to dispute the America Cup, where he played a game and ended up winning the Albiceleste. Could it be that the ‘chucky‘ Lush will be out of Naples?

It might interest you: VIDEO: ‘Chucky’ Lozano is expelled after an iron in the Coppa Italia

