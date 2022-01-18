Julia Roberts uses olive oil to have strong and healthy hair: it is very easy to use | Famous
Over the years, Hollywood celebrities have shared their biggest beauty secrets with the public and proved that they don’t always use expensive products.
Some actresses were honest about their routine in terms of their beauty care and, in many cases, they use natural products that can be found in any kitchen, such as olive oil, the favorite of Julia Roberts.
Julia Roberts uses olive oil on her hair
The multiple Oscar winner revealed to Vogue Italia that her secret weapon for strong, long, silky hair is this cooking liquid.
Add a few drops of olive oil to a bowl of warm water, and then apply the mixture and spread it with a gentle massage that should be done delicately with the fingertips.
This small amount will make your scalp moist, but not excessively. After performing the massage, it is necessary to let it act for half an hour, before proceeding to wash it normally.
According to various experts who conducted research on olive oil and its effects on hair in 2015, they found that the oils can reduce the damage of split ends, revive dry scalp, have less dandruff, increase its growth and make it grow faster.
On the other hand, olive oil will have better effects on thick, dry hair and those damaged by chemical treatments.
It’s also Miranda Kerr’s secret
Julia Roberts is not the only celebrity that supports its effectiveness, as the super model Miranda Kerr, also uses it regularly in the form of a mask, as he told Elle magazine in 2013.
“I sleep with organic coconut oil or olive oil in my hair once a week as a treatment – it nourishes the scalp and makes hair super shiny!”
It is important to remember that the excess application of hair masks, whether with natural products or from some brand, can negatively affect the ceballo, so it is recommended that they only be used once or twice a week maximum, depending on the state of the scalp.