Joss Whedon Attacks Justice League Actors

After many months of silence, the director Joss Whedon spoke about the controversy surrounding his work in the film Justice League of Warner Bros and the complaints of a good part of the cast of the film, including Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot Y Ray Fisher.

Joss Whedon came to the set of Justice League after the departure of Zack Snyder, who had to deal with the loss of her daughter due to her suicide. According to Whedon, he thought he had only been hired to write and help on the film, but “it soon became clear that the studio had lost faith in Zack Snyder’s vision and wanted him to take full control of the film.” which Warner has denied.

The director would have been in trouble from the beginning, especially because of the alleged attitude of the actors. “I had never worked with people ruder than them,” he said, in addition to ensuring that the same Gal Gadot told him that the director did not understand how superhero movies were made.

The same Gadot He was the one who accused the filmmaker of having threatened to end his career. “I did not threaten anyone. Who does that? Maybe he misunderstood it. English is not their language and I tend to be very fluent when I speak”

He also spoke about the controversy with the actor Ray Fisher, who accused problems of racism within the film set, but whedon says he cut his scenes and the importance of the character Cyborg, because Fisher he just seems like a bad actor. “It seemed like he wanted me to take notes from him and I don’t take them from anyone, not even Robert Downey Jr. [Ray Fisher] he is malicious and a bad actor”

After the publication of the interview, the response of Gal Gadot He didn’t wait, “I speak English perfectly. I will never work with him again and I will suggest to my colleagues not to either.”