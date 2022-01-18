Jokes that are true! Pete Davidson spoke about his reality

U.S. – Peter Davidson was not afraid to talk about his private life on the return of Saturday night Live. The segment focused on a sketch of the president Joe Biden where he asked people to stop going to the movies to see “Spiderman No Way Home” and thus end the distribution of the coronavirus. Taking the film as their center, they presented the comedian as a version of Biden from another universe.

The comedian showed up shirtless sporting all his tattoos saying he was the real one Joe Biden and that the universe we live in is about to collapse. Supposedly because it was created as a joke after the Chicago Cubs They will win the world series. After the traditional jokes to put the audience in context, the young man talked about the other version of Pete.

Supposedly the alternate universe is not so good for Peter Davidson, who has more success in which we live. Supposedly now the comedian is having a much better time in his private life, that was what he himself let slip. Although clearly, he never named kim kardashian, because he tries to keep people from getting involved more than he has already done in his recent relationship.

While everything seems to be going great for Pete these days, it seems that not everyone has liked him so much. Is that kanye-west He wrote a song for her where he tells her that he wants to hit her without leaving anything to the imagination. The theme is called “Eazy”, although for the moment Davidson has not spoken about the song. He may not want to get into the rapper-generated fight intent.

For the moment Peter Davidson is having a great time with kim kardashian and his work on the popular television show. He clearly won’t let West’s attempts end up ruining his hot streak. Clearly the rapper will have to end up accepting that he can’t have everything he wants.