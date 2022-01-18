John Krasinski: John Krasinski could play Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness | Film and Television

We are getting closer to the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, one of the most anticipated films by fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and while this arrives, we are already witnesses of some leaks that give us an idea of ​​what we will see, and it seems that John Krasinski he is more than involved.

The dream of many followers could come true after it was leaked that the actor is preparing to appear in the film as reed richards known as mr fantastic, a role that fans have pressed for him to be chosen.





Image/Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Depending on the platform The Illuminerdi, the actor of office Y Jack Ryan will appear in one of the cameos is as Mr Fantastic. And it is that Krasinski has been a fan favorite for the role ever since a few years ago, after marvel comics will present a bearded version of the character.

So much is John’s resemblance to the character that there have even been several requests and fan art of the actor dressed as Mr. Fantastic, but there is still nothing official from MarvelSo we’ll have to wait.

The rumors are getting stronger, as it is said that his wife, Emily Blunt had been hired to play the Invisible Woman, and although the actress has denied it, we can no longer believe her, especially after Andrew Garfield He vehemently and repeatedly denied being a part of No Way Home for two years before ending up appearing on it.

Who is Mr. Fantastico?

In the comics, Reed Richards is the leader of the Fantastic Four, formed by himself, his wife Sue Storm aka the Invisible Woman, her brother-in-law Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch, and Ben Grimm aka the Thing. The character has already appeared on screen in two different Fantastic Four franchises.

His appearance could be closer than ever, as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is part of the MCU Phase 4 and Doctor Strange will have to deal with the fracture of the multiverse that his spell caused in No Way Home, and with the multiverse present, it was reported that the film would feature various actor cameos who play different versions of popular characters from Marvel.