Joan Didion, Ernest Hemingway and Clint Eastwood

It is not easy to face in front of a camera the pain with which life has whipped you, no matter how much the person recording your memories is your nephew. This is the case of the recently deceased Joan Didion (the keyboard goblins write us Didios), writer and journalist who left a notarial record of the events of the convulsive decades of the sixties and seventies. The work of Griffin Dunne It gets the writer, the woman, to open up about all the events of her life, from her first steps in California to her final days in New York. Dunne lays out the route chronologically, achieving that montage, conversation and interventions (anthological the appearance of Harrison Ford as a family carpenter) end up being a clockwork mechanism. Didion recounts the death and mourning of her husband and daughter with poignant expressiveness. The same one he used in books like The year of magical thinking Y blue nights. Didion shows that critical sense, nonconformity and tenderness can be written in the same paragraph.

Ernest Hemingway. Photo: Filmin



Just as exciting and exhaustive is Hemingway, where Ken Burns Y Lynn Novick un-fold in three chapters and about six hours an exciting study on all facets of the author of The old man and the sea. On the one hand, the writer determined to build perfect stories, trimming the sentences of any unnecessary words, obsessed with finding the right rhythm for each scene, faithfully capturing the way his contemporaries speak… On the other, the chiaroscuro of the a man who ended up devoured by his own myth, by the character he himself created. with the voices of Peter Coyote, Jeff Daniels, meryl streep Y Patricia Clarkson, and the intervention of writers like Vargas Llosa, Tobias Wolff or Leonard Padura, the documentary goes through the First World War, the Paris of the 20s, the Spanish Civil War, the Second World War and travels to Africa and Cuba to become a total portrait of the 20th century.

Clint Eastwood. Photo: Movistar +



We close this journey with Clint Eastwood: A Cinematic Legacy. Conceived as a nine-episode miniseries, and finally assembled into a 140-minute film, it celebrates 50 years behind the camera of the man who has best known how to continue the legacy of classic cinema. In the documentary, which does not hide its hagiographic nature, Spielberg he praises Eastwood’s ability to stick to the production plan. Gary Leva also shows how the actor and director reinvented the western in no forgiveness (1992) and tries to undo his fame as an ultraconservative patriot. But, above all, it reveals how Eastwood has developed a very personal humanism when investigating the figure of the hero, central in films like The Sniper (2014), Sulli (2016) or Richard Jewell (2019).

Follow the topics that interest you