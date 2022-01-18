JLo and Ben Affleck’s Miami mansion

One of the couples the moment is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who feel more in love every day, so we are not surprised that they choose a house in which they live their love in all its splendor. His most recent acquisition is a home by the sea where the sun and the waves mix with the beauty of an exotic landscape.

The couple better known as bennifer, they visited some houses a few months ago, but recently they were seen renting a home in Miami, in which they enjoyed a vacation very much in the style of JLo who is famous for being a lover of waves and sand.

The mansion in Miami

The actors have been on vacation living their love in different parts of the world, but in Miami, the duo have spent many more days. The mansion is located in front of the beach with all the comforts to which they are accustomed and that they have shown us on different occasions.

This property is valued at 18 million dollars within a lot of 27 square feet. Every meter is worth it, since it is an incredible property with several floors and rooms that serve to spend the best days in it. It is divided into two floors with 10,114 square feet of construction, of which 11 are occupied as rooms and has 12 luxury bathrooms and a very large dining room that connects to the gardens.

But if something stands out in the mansion of JLo and Ben Affleck it is the huge pool and a balcony that comes from a private suite where they have been seen sunbathing. It is normal for the home of celebrities to be huge and with many amenities, but in this case, it exceeds the beautiful, since it becomes exotic, but incredibly luxurious.

the abode of JLo and Ben Affleck It is synonymous with love and it is clear to us that their romance emphasizes the fun and relaxation that the beach offers, as well as the soul and peace that both have been looking for since the beginning of their relationship.