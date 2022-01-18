Jimmy Garoppolo has a slight injury to the shoulder of the arm with which he throws

Garoppolo should be ready and able to train; Nick Bosa’s situation would be more complicated by protocol

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, already playing with a torn ligament in his right thumb, suffered another injury during Sunday’s win over the Dallas Cowboys.

This time around, Garoppolo is dealing with what coach Kyle Shanahan described Monday as a slight sprain in his right (throwing) shoulder. According to Shanahan, the injury occurred in the second quarter.

Jimmy Garoppolo played with pain in his right shoulder against the Dallas Cowboys, although the Niners assure that his participation against Green Bay is not in doubt. Getty

Garoppolo joins linebacker Fred Warner (sprained right ankle) and defensive end Nick Bosa (concussion) on the Niners’ key player injury list as the team prepares for the NFC divisional round game of the Niners. Saturday night against the Green Bay Packers.

The good news, according to Shanahan, is that Warner and Garoppolo should be ready to face Green Bay. In fact, Shanahan thinks Garoppolo will be able to practice when the team resumes sessions Tuesday.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

“He should be fine for practice. He had to play through some soreness and stuff, but he finished fine. Just a slight shoulder sprain and he should be fine for practice.” [del martes]”.

Warner sprained his ankle in the fourth quarter and was writhing in pain, scaring the Niners and their fans. However, further tests on Monday revealed it to be a low ankle sprain, meaning he should be fine this week as well, although it is unclear if he will resume practice immediately.

“We will evaluate and see as the week goes on,” Shanahan added. “The initial scare was that it could have been strong, so we got some good news on that.”

Earlier Monday, Warner indicated his injury wasn’t as serious as first feared, tweeting: “Sorry for the scare yesterday, thanks to everyone for showing me and the boys love and support. We’ll be ready to go.” Huge desire to win the next one”.

Bosa’s status is more uncertain because he must complete the necessary steps of the concussion protocol to play. Bosa suffered the concussion just before halftime in San Francisco’s 23-17 victory over Dallas.

2 Related

Shanahan noted that he did not get a chance to speak with Bosa on Sunday night or Monday morning, but received positive reports from those who did.

“We’re being pretty optimistic on that. I’ve seen him a few times and he seems to be fine at the moment, but I’m not going to be the judge of that.”

In addition to Garoppolo, Bosa and Warner, Niners defensive end Jordan Willis suffered a sprained ankle against the Cowboys, putting his status against the Packers in question.

With a short week and less time for his injured players to recover, Shanahan said the Niners will have a lighter schedule this week. They will have a late schedule on Tuesday, followed by less strenuous practices on Wednesday and Thursday before traveling to Green Bay.

“I think the biggest thing this week is going to be recovery. So the more we can sleep, the more we’re going to slow down most things. I doubt we’re going to get a lot of full sprint reps this week… [Haremos] make it easy enough for the guys.”