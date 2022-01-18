Jennifer Lopez denies being upset by Ben Affleck’s comments about Jennifer Garner
In a recent interview on The Howard Stern Show from SiriusXM, Ben Affleck spoke in detail about his relationship with Jennifer Garner and how he started drinking because he felt “stuck” in his marriage. The actor also confessed that if he had continued in that relationship, he would probably never have gotten sober.
“Part of the reason I started drinking was because I was hooked. I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was I drank a bottle of whiskey and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”, counted.
Jennifer Lopez denies being upset by Ben Affleck’s comments about Jennifer Garner
Affleck was heavily criticized on social media for his comments, as they could be interpreted as blaming Garner for his addictions. After the reaction, Several media reported that Jennifer Lopez, the actor’s partner, was offended by them. However, the singer has come out to deny the rumors
In comments made to People, the singer and actress said: “This story is simply not true. It’s not what I feel […] I couldn’t have more respect for Ben as a father, co-father and person.”JLo said.
Affleck talks about his controversial comments
A day after the interview with Howard Stern, Affleck, who shares three children with Garner, addressed criticism for his comments on the show. Jimmy Kimmel Live!
“The irony is that I was very happy [con la entrevista]. I thought, ‘Wow, I should do more honest, exploratory, you know, self-assessing stuff. And I started seeing all this stuff on Twitter and I was like, ‘Look, what is this?’ And somehow I did some research and then I saw that one of these websites… it just made me look like the worst, most insensitive, stupid, horrible guy.”said the actor.
“I know people do this. I get it. […] Really, it’s about my kids. I have to draw a line. Clearly, that is not true. I do not think so. It’s the exact opposite of who I am, what I believe in, and I would never want my kids to think that I would say a bad word about their mom.”, added the interpreter of Batman.