In a recent interview on The Howard Stern Show from SiriusXM, Ben Affleck spoke in detail about his relationship with Jennifer Garner and how he started drinking because he felt “stuck” in his marriage. The actor also confessed that if he had continued in that relationship, he would probably never have gotten sober.

“Part of the reason I started drinking was because I was hooked. I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was I drank a bottle of whiskey and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”, counted.

Jennifer Lopez denies being upset by Ben Affleck’s comments about Jennifer Garner

Affleck was heavily criticized on social media for his comments, as they could be interpreted as blaming Garner for his addictions. After the reaction, Several media reported that Jennifer Lopez, the actor’s partner, was offended by them. However, the singer has come out to deny the rumors

In comments made to People, the singer and actress said: “This story is simply not true. It’s not what I feel […] I couldn’t have more respect for Ben as a father, co-father and person.”JLo said.

Affleck talks about his controversial comments

A day after the interview with Howard Stern, Affleck, who shares three children with Garner, addressed criticism for his comments on the show. Jimmy Kimmel Live!