Jennifer Lopez and the celebrities over 50 who look very young

There are celebrities who are over 50 years old, however they look as if they were in their 30s, that is the case of Jennifer Lopez, Biby Gaytán, Paul Rodd and Ricky Martin; That is why we present them to you here.

Jennifer Lopez

The singer, actress and businesswoman, Jennifer Lopez turns 53 this 2022However, if you met her on the street and she told you that she is in her 30s, you would believe her without hesitation.

Maribel Guardia

The singer and actress of Tico origin, Maribel Guardia is 62 years old and has a grandsonHowever, she is far from being a sweet granny and remains an extremely attractive much younger woman.

Biby Gaytan

On January 27, the singer and actress Biby Gaytán will be 50 years old, however, if she put only 30 candles on her cake we would create it because of how young this celebrity looks.

Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd is an American actor for whom it seems that the years do not pass, with 52 years of age, still looks like in the romantic comedies he starred in during the 90s. In 2021 he was named the “sexiest man alive”.

Fernando Carrillo

Venezuelan actor, singer and model Fernando Carrillo is 56 years old. and he looks like a youngster, even in 2021 he became a father for the second time.

Sofia Vergara

Sofía Vergara will turn 50 on July 10, 2022However, the Colombian looks much younger and with a prominent career in Hollywood.

Thalia

Mexican singer and actress Thalía is 50 years old and looks younger and younger, found a second wind in social networks where he stands out for his funny videos on TikTok.

Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin “reached the fifth floor” on December 24, however, looks more and more jovial, with that vitality that he squanders in each of his shows.

Pati Manterola

The member of the famous group of the 90s, Pati Manterola will turn 50 in a couple of months, but the singer and actress looks like a young woman and constantly boasts about it with photos on her social networks.

Jennifer Aniston

At almost 53 years of age, Jennifer Aniston enjoys a great moment in her career for her participation in the series “The Morning Show” where she looks like a much younger woman.

Julia Roberts

The actress who achieved fame with the film “Pretty Woman”, Julia Roberts turns 55 in 2022, however, she is one of the actresses who is in the best shape in addition to maintaining a career away from scandals.