Jennifer López affected by covid. Run into the arms of Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez looks spectacular at 52 years old. Photo: Europa Press Agency

Jennifer Lopez had arrived a few days ago to the Canary Islands, from Spain, to continue filming the project The Mother, which has in association with Netflix, however, unexpectedly production had to stop due to a covid outbreak. TheMother, that had advanced scenes in Canada, will resume recording until the team is healthy.

For her part, Jennifer did not hesitate for a second to fly on a private jet back to Los Angeles to meet her boyfriend again. Ben Affleck and they immediately saw each other in a restaurant in the city.

According to local Spanish media, the outbreak affects a good part of The Mother production team, who chose Gran Canaria to shoot the scenes set in Havana, Cuba, where a good part of the story starring and produced by López takes place.

In the plot, Jennifer plays a murderess who leaves her shelter to protect her daughter, whom she gave up to save her from a dangerous gang that persecuted and threatened her. The Mother also includes Gael García Bernal, Joseph Fiennes and Omari Hardwick.

The arrival of the singer in Los Angeles coincides with the interviews that Ben has given in the middle of the promotion of his new movie The Tender Bar, in which he has also very cautiously talked about his girlfriend and has said that it is the most important relationship of his life, above that of Jennifer Garner, who is the mother of his three children.