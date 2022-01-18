Jennifer Aniston’s secret to get rid of frizzy hair and get her iconic straight hair

oh the

frizzy hairHow much damage can it do to our hair! Even great beauty ladies like

Jennifer Aniston they suffer from it and that the actress changed the history of hair since she first appeared in

friends. That’s why if he gives us hair advice, we have no choice but to follow it to the letter, because it’s sure to be good. Very good.

Aniston, like everyone else, has her own

hair dramas, and it is that he does not have a mane as perfect as one would expect for his impressive appearances on the red carpets of half the world. This is how one of the highest paid actresses wakes up every morning:

You see that reality is the same for everyone. But Jenni has her own tricks to turn her lioness hair into a

smooth hair and perfectly tamed. And of course, when you are the creator of your own brand of vegan hair products, you have the best formulas to choose from at your disposal. And that he has done. The Morning Show actress wears the

LolaVie Perfecting Leave-In-Conditioner leave-in conditioning spray, which she describes as “the Swiss Army Knife” of hair products for its many benefits. This product disciplines the hair fiber,

protects hair from the damage of irons and dryers and in general from heat and enhances the

brightness.

This leave-in conditioner

moisturizes, fight the

frizz and softens hair with a complex of superfruits, Rose of Jericho, and bamboo extract. In addition to ending frizz,

repair hair damage while protecting it by harnessing the power of chia seeds. Simply apply to clean, damp hair and style as usual. At the moment it is difficult to find it in Spain, but you can always buy it through the website of

Lolavie for 29 dollars.

If you have problems acquiring it, you can try these

other conditioners without rinsing to fight frizz:

Moroccanoil All In One Leave-In Conditioner



Lightweight leave-in conditioner that

hydrates, detangles and offers long-lasting softness, as well as protecting hair from breakage and heat damage. infused with

Argan oil moisturizer, amino acids and a blend of superfoods. Find it on Amazon for 15.29 euros for a 50 ml container.

Structure Repair Leave in Cream, by Maria Nila



The repairing cream Maria Nila Structure Repair Leave In Cream provides

hydration and nutrients to the hair and seals split ends, as well as protecting the hair when using a blow dryer or flat iron. The

seaweed extracts help hair regain its natural strength, softness and shine. The Color Guard complex protects against color loss. It is available on Amazon for 33.16 euros for a 200 ml container.

Sunflower & Honey Leave-In Color Protector Conditioner, by Apivita



This leave-in conditioner prolongs the color and shine of the hair and prevents discoloration thanks to the

sunflower and four vitamins in its formula. The

thyme honey hydrates the hair without weighing it down and repairs the damage caused by the frequent use of thermal tools. You can find it at PromoFarma for 10.96 euros.