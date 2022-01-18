Jennifer Aniston wears the first beach look with pareo and wedges

Jennifer Aniston January has started putting on long teeth. It has cost the actress very little to go from the down jacket and the boots to the sarong and esparto wedges. Jennifer Aniston is in Oahu, Hawaii filming ‘Murder Mystery 2’ for Netflix. The sequel will reunite the actress with her fictional husband Adam Sandler, who plays a New York police officer. On the filming set we saw the amazing look of Jennifer Aniston. It’s everything we needed to recover from Blue Monday thinking about our vacations.

The eternal Rachel Green, her character in ‘Friends’, has become an inspiration for our dressing room. the style of Jennifer Aniston It is very functional and flattering on a day-to-day basis. In addition, she knows how to leave us pearls on the red carpet, like her white satin Dior dress with which she looked like a bride at the SAG awards. With him on, he was reunited with Brad Pitt and we remembered his love story again. Coming back to the present, his outfits to walk along the coast was a delight.

We love the Hollywood star for her appearance but also for her naturalness. she is not afraid appear without makeup on instagram. A gesture that he usually does to normalize unfiltered posts on the popular social network. It has also exploded in the face of rumors and comments about a possible pregnancy. Aniston gets wet and her character only makes us like her more.

Of Jennifer Aniston summer look We can deduce several things. First than the sarong style skirts will continue to be the favorite garment of the fashionistas to go down to the beach. The perfect hybrid between comfortable and elegant to have a drink at the beach bar or take a walk in front of the sea before going home.

The pareo skirt of Jennifer Aniston it’s a cream design Silvia Cherassi and is sprinkled with subtle drops of color as a pattern. He combined it with a green top Alice and Olivia with thin straps and a teardrop neckline. We couldn’t ignore their Saint Laurent wedge sandals, nails espadrilles platform tribute in a tan color that we would wear from January to December if we had the chance.

Jennifer Aniston’s bag was a maxi carrycot by Ulla Johnson. We are not surprised that raffia and esparto grass accessories will continue to be a ‘must’ when the heat arrives. This summer 2022 fashion will continue to decorate them with appliqués, handles and leather tassels. Jennifer teamed it wonderfully with a Pamela straw and sunglasses.

The 52-year-old American interpreter is at her best and eager to embark on new projects. Jennifer Aniston loves her profession and we are passionate about seeing how well she looks in her outfits in front of and behind the cameras.

