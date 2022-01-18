Jason Blum ensures that FNAF the movie is being developed

The Five Night’s At Freddy’s (FNAF) movie has always been something that fans have asked for and it seems to indicate that everything is going from strength to strength.

Through a comment made by producer Jason Blum, owner of the Blumhouse Productions film studio, he assured that the film “is going to arrive. I promise you”.

Jason Blum specializes in producing horror movies.

It should be remembered that Warner Bros. was going to produce the film. However, after absolutely nothing happened, the rights to Five Nights at Freddy’s passed to Blumhouse Productions.

The reality is that since then nothing had been known either, until Blum himself assured that there will be a film of said saga. The producer did not confirm if the tape is in pre-production or production or when there will be information about it.

In fact, there is a tape very similar to the theme that is handled in Five Nights at Freddy’s. The film is called Willy’s Wonderland and stars Nicolas Cage.

On the other hand, Jason Blum also assured, through a comment on twitter, that a third part of the movie “Happy Death Day” would be cooking.