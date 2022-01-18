Jamie Lynn Spears opens up about her ‘complicated’ relationship with Britney Spears

As their online dispute continues, Jamie Lynn Spears has spoken about the “complicated” relationship she has with her sisterthe singer Britney Spears, who on several occasions has pointed out to Jamie his omission and silence in the face of the damage that his father caused him.

Exclusively for AND! NewsJamie Lynn Spears stressed that, despite the differences, love between sisters always prevails. “We go back and forth, but at the end of the day, the love and support will always be there. I just don’t know what else to say other than I’m her little sister, I love her, I support her.”said the actress.

Jamie Lynn, Britney Spears and their public fight

The sisters made their dispute public a few days ago after Jamie Lynn spoke to ABC News about her family’s “complicated dynamics” and said she “didn’t understand what was going on” when Britney was placed in conservatorship 13 years ago.

Unfortunately, the sibling feud has only intensified since Jamie spoke out, as on January 14, Britney shared a message condemning Jamie for lying about her alleged past behavior, calling her actions something “only a scumbag would make up.”

However, the next day, Britney clarified her words. “I said some harsh things because you obviously hurt me with those things. you’re making things up about me!!! When I said that only a scumbag would make stuff like that up about someone, I could have sworn I said ‘but you’re not.’”shared the singer.

“I know you worked hard for the life you have and you have done amazing. But I think we would both have to accept the fact that the family has never been remotely as hard on you as they have been on me!!! What dad did to me, they don’t even do to criminals… So for you to sit and act completely in the dark about what has happened to me is honestly crazy to me!”Britney added.

Britney Spears expresses her love for her sister Jamie Lynn after fight

In her second message on January 15, Britney took the opportunity to clarify that no matter what, she will always love her sister. “I do not care anymore! Say what you want to say, just know that I know your true heart more than anyone! It’s your life and you deserve a beautiful life! […] I admire you for being strong… I just know that I love you and I think you already know that more than anything”shared the interpreter of ‘toxic’.