It will have a 200 megapixel camera and 125 W charging

The Motorola “Frontier” will be the brand’s next high-end smartphone, with extreme specifications that will make it one of the best on the market.

Although the Motorola Edge X30 has just landed on the market, we already know a good part of the details of the next generation of high-end smartphones of the firm belonging to Lenovo.

A leak from the German portal TechnikNews today gives us the opportunity to examine in advance the features of Motorola’s next flagship smartphone, known by the code name “Frontier”.

This would be the Motorola “Frontier”, with a new Snapdragon processor, a 144 Hz screen and more

Based on the information shared, the device will equip the new generation of Qualcomm processors, whose model code would be Snapdragon SM8475. Apparently it would be SoC responsible for succeeding the current Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

There is also talk of a 6.67-inch diagonal screen with Full HD+ resolution, 144-hertz refresh rate and OLED technology. In that sense, there would not be many differences from the current Motorola Edge X30.

Android 12 would be the version of Android present inside it, and the device would arrive in several different configurations, with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage.

Details have also been given about his charging system, capable of reaching 125 W of power through cable, and up to 50 W wirelessly.

Regarding its photographic section, there is talk of a 200 megapixel resolution main sensor manufactured by Samsung. Your front camera will have 60 megapixels, that it would probably be the same camera for selfies present in the current Motorola Edge X30.

For now, it is not clear when the release of this device is planned, without a doubt one of the most powerful on the market once it reaches the stores. Most likely, we will have to wait until the last months of the year, especially considering that the device would mount a processor that, today, does not even exist.

