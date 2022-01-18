‘It was the worst experience’; declared Ben Affleck regarding the Justice League

Ben Affleck, who currently plays Bruce Wayne/Batman in the DC Comics Extended Universe stated during an interview with the Los Angeles Times that the filming of the Justice League was “the worst experience and it was horrible”.











No more ‘Batfleck’

Ben Affleck who gave life to Bruce Wayne and Batman in the Batman v Superman movies and also made a cameo in the Suicide Squad expressed that during the filming of Joss Whedon’s Justice League it has been “his worst experience”.

“I saw it and thought, ‘I’m not going to be happy doing this. The person who does this must love it.’ You’re always supposed to want these things, and I probably would have loved them at 32 or so. But, It was the point at which I began to realize that it was not worth it”Affleck stated regarding the DC and Warner Bros.

“My own life, my divorce, the distance, the schedule commitments and then Zack’s personal tragedy (Snyder, the film’s director)… and the new shoot. It was simply the worst experience. It was horrible”; the actor expressed referring to the combination of factors that resulted in an unpleasant experience.

Nevertheless, Affleck clarified that the comment is not something personal against the film because any project at the time would have been just as horrible. Saying that: “It’s not even about how the Justice League was so bad. Because it could have been anything.” Affleck will have his apparent last appearance as Batman in The Flash, in theaters on November 4 of this year.

