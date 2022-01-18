Is your phone toxic? Cell phones that emit the most radiation

For some years now, most people have kept their cell phone at your fingertips virtually 24/7. Mainly carrying the mobile close to the body, in addition to all those calls during which the device stays right next to the head, in front when it comes to video calls. Due to such closeness with the user and the exposure time, doubts frequently arise about the impact of the entire radiation that emit the smartphones may have on Health of the population.

Solving this question leads us first to know the measurement of the radiation levels that reaches the body during a call, when the cell phone is placed in the ear. This is known as SAR value –specific absorption rate- and is monitored by the German Office for Radiation Protection among the models offered on the market to find out which are the most harmful.

Of the brands that can be found today, it is the Motorola Edge it is the model that registers the highest SAR levels among the smartphone offer; this reaches a level of 1.79 watts per kilogram on the human body when calls are made from the device.

(Pixabay)



Second, it was positioned ZTE Axon eleven 5G with values ​​of 1.59W per kilo, followed in turn by the one plus 6T which registers 1.55W/kg in the third place, these three being the ones with the highest levels of radiation on the human body during telephone calls.

In order to compare these data, the models that are currently on the market can be taken as a reference, which show levels below 0.25 SAR, according to the latest data available as of December 9, 2021.

As the German Office for Radiation Protection points out, a device that emits a SAR indicator of 0.6 watts per kilogram will be classified as low radiation. In that category you will also find about half of the models that one can find in the sector and that are supervised by this agency, with the exceptions being particularly high rarer.

The World Health Organization (WHO), on the other hand, recommends that the limit of up to 2 watts per kilo be taken into account as the maximum acceptable so that the use of a smartphone does not harm human health.

This ceiling, however, is much higher than the levels regulated by the German agency and which record the highest radiation levels according to their studies.

In the following positions are also the Sony Xperia A2 Plus, the Pixel 3 XL/3rd XL and Pixel 4a -Both from the Google company-, oppo reno 5G and the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact. These models yielded results from 1.41 to 1.36 watts per kilogram, according to the same Office.

