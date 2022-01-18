Starting this Thursday, January 20, the Imax of Knowledge repeats a successful formula for you to forget about the heat: King’s Man: the origin and Spider Man: no way home. Tickets are now on sale at parquedeltecnología.com with the corresponding health pass to enter the room.

Espionage and cobwebs: the Imax proposals to forget about the heat @PCMisiones @cngauto https://t.co/ZHcePBpWV4 – Jorge Kurrle (@jorgekurrle) January 18, 2022

Both films are guaranteed entertainment with two and a half hours of action and adventure. But unlike the previous week, “Kingsman: the origin” will also have functions this week in its Spanish version. Set during the First World War, Kingsman: The Origin shows Ralph Fiennes in the role of TE Lawrence, a historical figure from the United Kingdom, who in fiction is the founding spy of the agency that gives the film its name. Vaughn, its director, commented on the film: “I wanted to do the same as Steven Spielberg with Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), where he took the film genre he grew up with as a child and reinterpreted it in a more modern and attractive style” .

For its part, “Spider-Man. No Way Home”, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, directed by Jon Watts, continues to lead the box office in Argentine theaters for the fifth consecutive week and is close to being the fourth most watched of all time worldwide. Its success, among other possible causes, is the ten timelines that the film unfolds, expanding the Marvel universe who knows how far.

Billboard of the IMAX of Knowledge from Thursday 20 to Sunday 23 January (2D and 3D +13).

Thursday 20

18.00. Spider Man. No way home (3D Castilian)

9:00 p.m. “King’s Man: the origin”: (2D Subtitled)

friday 21

18.00. “King’s Man: the origin”: (2D Spanish)

9:00 p.m. Spider Man. No way home (3D Subtitled)

Saturday 22

15.00 Spider-Man. No way home (3D Castilian)

18.00. “King’s Man: the origin”: (2D Spanish)

9:00 p.m. Spider Man. No way home (3D Subtitled)

Sunday 23

17.00. Spider Man. No way home (3D Castilian)

20.00. “King’s Man: the origin” (2D Subtitled)

Rates

General admission $600. Children under 12 years and retired $500. Tickets available on the imaxdeltecnología.com website or on the IMAX App.