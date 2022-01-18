“I went from being an unknown to having some money and recognition”: Coppola remembers the impact of The Godfather

“It certainly defined the first third of my creative life,” Francis Ford Coppola said. a few days ago, accompanying the announcement of the restored version of The Godfather. In the run-up to the classic returning to American theaters in February and coming out in physical and digital format a month later, the filmmaker gave his first interview to commemorate 50 years since his career and the history of cinema experienced a crucial episode .

“Now the Coppola family is considered synonymous (with the film by) many people, (but) when I arrived in Los Angeles, at the UCLA (University of California Los Angeles) Film School, I only dreamed of taking a look inside A study. The movies were an exotic fairyland,” said the author of apocalypse now in dialogue with the British magazine Empire.

When Paramount Pictures entrusted him with the keys to the film adaptation of Mario Puzzo’s novel, the director had only accumulated four feature films and less than a decade in the industry as a director. The studio was wary of his casting choices (particularly Marlon Brando as Vito and Al Pacino as Michael), and on more than one occasion during the making of the film he thought he would be fired. But, due to his skill and a conjunction of factors, The Godfather It would seem like one of the most resounding triumphs of its time.

“I went from having no money at all and a family to support, to having several million dollars, which was amazing,” he recalls. “Nobody in my family had that kind of money. I went from being a poor unknown with a lot of family responsibilities – I married young and loved my kids and family – to having some money and recognition. I was famous, everyone knew about The Godfather and they knew about me.”

Well aware that his last name has not always embodied an institution in itself, the Italian-born filmmaker also compares the stature of himself and his contemporaries, heroes of an unrivaled era in Hollywood.

“In the beginning, I was an outsider and not included in the group because I was a new kid or poor. Then I became famous and successful, so I wasn’t part of the group yet. In my heart, all I ever wanted was to be considered one of the group.And now I am because when they talk about all the great directors of the ’70s, they say George Lucas, Francis Coppola, Marty Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Brian De Palma, and Paul Schrader. So, I have what I want, I am one of the group.”

The film will return to theaters in the United States on February 24, and will then be released in 4K Ultra HD format (Blu-ray and digital) on March 22, two days before five decades are celebrated since its debut in the large screen.