“I sin of wanting to please everyone”

Mental health has traditionally been considered a taboo subject. Thanks to multiple social figures they have wanted to transmit through social networks a message that has to stay behind “I suffer and I escape”, words that Selena Gomez He has broadcast on more than one occasion.

The actress has always shown her sincerity about how important it is to take care of yourself. When he was during the recording of the movie ‘Hotel Tansylvania’, he commented on the similarity he had with one of the characters of this about his way of being: “I have sinned by pleasing everyone. I have always wanted to please and make everyone happy.”

Selena claimed to be aware that 2018 was the year in which something changed for her mentally, when doctors diagnosed her with bipolar disorder. Although far from taking it as an obstacle, the actress decided to turn the situation around and learn from it: “I felt like a great weight was lifted from me when I found out.. At last I was able to take a deep breath and say: it’s okay, that explains a lot of things” he explained after learning about the problem he was diagnosed with.

After learning about the disorder he was suffering from, he made the decision to completely change the habits and lifestyle that he had followed up until then, one of them being to stay away from social networks for a while. The interpreter of ‘Lose You to Love Me’ claimed not to have applications like Instagram on her mobile: “I do not have them on my mobile so there is no temptation. Suddenly I had to learn to live with myself.”

It was as a result of this event, when Selena Gomez made the decision to create ‘WonderMind’ a platform where she participates, whose role is focused on giving visibility to an issue as important as mental health.

On his Instagram profile, he responded to a comment from one of his followers who asked him about how he takes care of his mind: “Sometimes I have a hard time doing it to the point where there are days when I wake up and have a hard time getting out of bed” to which he then added in the video:

“What really helps me when that happens is picking up the phone and calling someone. Constantly I’m trying to figure out why I feel this way, but what really helps me to understand myself in these situations is to look back and analyze all the tools that I have learned to apply to my routine”, thus closing a post that will undoubtedly have helped many people who suffer similar situations.