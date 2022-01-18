“I am in search of new sounds” « Diario La Capital de Mar del Plata

At just 21 years old, María Becerra managed to conquer millions of young people with her music and thus ended 2021 as the most listened to artist in Argentina. But this resounding success did not happen overnight. At the age of 12, she uploaded her first monologue to Facebook and, probably without dimensioning it, began her path as a content creator on social networks. Thanks to YouTube, the artist managed to obtain great visibility and in 2019 she released her first EP “222” to start her musical career. Two years later he released his first album, Animal, and it revolutionized all platforms.

An urban music reference, which was going to arrive on the coast of Mar del Plata this Thursday the 20th at 9:30 p.m. and on Saturday the 22nd at 10 p.m. at the AtPark summer music festival (Av. de los Trabajadores 4044), it had to reschedule its presentations -due to the bad weather forecast – for January 28 and 29.

In an exclusive dialogue with LA CAPITAL, the artist who dreams of singing with Ariana Grande spoke of the responsibility that comes with being a public figure, the projects she has for this 2022, what her composition process is like, and assured that “I am in search of new sounds.

-You mentioned that it was not luck, but that you had the opportunities and you met the right people to position yourself today. Which of them can you highlight as essential in your artistic path?

-Uf, many people have helped me since the beginning of my career. My team was always there for me and has taught me a lot. From the artistic point of view, I believe that Big One and FMK have always been my references and friends, they were the first with whom I worked and the first to open their doors and accompany me.

-In your black box time before the premiere of Animal you mentioned that you would like to release an album about love, intimacy and sexual attraction. Do you feel that you achieved it?

-Yes, Animal was an album in which I tried to deepen concepts with which we all empathize such as relationships, sex, intimacy, etc., but using a darker and more carnal, more animal language. I can say I made it ha ha. Now I’m writing for the next album and maybe it will be a bit more personal and autobiographical. We are working on that.

-How would you define your sound?

-My sound is changing, I don’t like to pigeonhole myself, but I can say that I really like the melodies and the more sung phrasing, although of course I’m still in a stage of discovery, so they could be surprised in the next releases, because I’m in the search for new sounds.

-Taking into account your past as a youtuber, do you still have the idea of ​​blogging the shows, the tours and some sessions in the studio?

-Today it is not an idea that I have so much in mind because I am very involved in everything I am doing and I cannot imagine recording myself. For example, when I go to the studio I concentrate 100%, that moment is very special for me. Anyway, maybe later they will see that part. In fact, we record many things, like backs, or even in the studio I leave the cell phone filming the session, I don’t speak, but I do record to save the moment. It may come out at some point.

-As a girl you wrote some songs in English. Did you ever go back to any of them for inspiration or did you think about releasing songs in that language?

-In general, I feel that everything we have heard and listen to nourishes us and develops our criteria. Therefore, in one way or another, surely all the songs in English of which I am a fan have surely been a source of inspiration for me.

At the moment I don’t have in my plans to make a song 100% in English, it’s just a resource that I like to use.

-Lately you have had many dream collaborations and among them you leaked the collaboration with Camila Cabello. Anything you can tell us about this explosive duo?

-Ugh, I can’t say much but it was an honor. From the first call we had until the moment we recorded the video, everything was magical. Camila is a sweetheart, she seemed like a great person to me and I value that a lot, it’s what I most enjoy knowing about an artist. It’s a tremendous song and I can only tell you that it’s less and less until you listen to it.

-You had your first tour in 2021… Do you have any cabal when it comes to recording or doing a show?

-Mm, cabal as such no. But if I take a few minutes alone before going on stage, vocal preparation and concentration and the same when I go down, that could be said to be my cabal. I like to connect with myself in those important moments.

What do you like the most and the least about your job?

-What I like the most is that I can reach many people, it seems very crazy to me that they choose my music to be part of their lives. Each song has a part of me and I am excited to deliver them to you and receive them with so much love.

What I like least is that maybe sometimes I have to think a lot about everything. From if I go to a place to what happens if I release or not such a song. I have to analyze every action I do a thousand times because of the exposure I have and the possibility of affecting many people for better or worse. It is a huge responsibility.

-How is the preparation for your first tour of Europe?

-Anxious. I don’t know Europe, so I’m very excited. I don’t stop receiving messages from fans from many European countries who bought tickets and are going to travel to Spain to see me, it’s crazy and we are preparing with everything, they are going to be incredible shows.

-After a fantastic year professionally such as 2021, what are we going to see from María Becerra this year? Any collaboration with artists of another genre or another generation?

-I have a lot of faith in 2022. In itself, 22 is a number that represents a lot in my life, so I expect good things for this year.

I don’t have such a set macro goal, but I’m working hard to make it a great year. As for feats we already have some bombs saved but they won’t let me say anything yet ha ha. Stay tuned because this year collaborations are coming that are not even expected.