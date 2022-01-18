How to lose weight or gain muscle with a healthy diet

Five meals a day with all kinds of food, combined with healthy lifestyle habits, allow you to lose weight or gain muscle mass depending on the daily amount of calories, explains Luisa Castillo, nutritionist at Welthy

With the arrival of the new year the resolutions accumulate in the agenda. Two of them, very typical, are the lose weight or the one of gain muscle mass. It cannot be done in any way, since it is about getting it eating well and following healthy habits.

Two objectives, precisely, that welthy, a nutritional advice firm that designs, cooks and delivers its ‘healthy’ dishes, has turned into two menus made with seasonal and local products, many of them organic, without ultra-processed products, preservatives, additives or refined flours. “The more natural what you eat, the better you feel physically and mentally. In addition, the results are more durable in the long term“, explains the sports nutritionist and nutritional coach of the firm, Luisa Castillo.

In both cases, to be effective, food must be accompanied by healthy habits, explains the expert. His advice is to physical activity, hydrate frequently and spare no time for the break. Don’t get obsessed either, especially when your intention is to lose weight, since stress activates hormones such as cortisol, which is not a good ally for good weight loss. And, even better, have the supervision of a professional so you can make adjustments if necessary.

To lose weight, Castillo warns of a common mistake that should not be made: the severe restriction of foods with proteins, fats or carbohydrates “because that caloric restriction can compromise your macronutrients, so you will lose weight but also muscle mass“. The path he proposes is slower, but safer because “if you lose weight very fast you will gain it back very fast“.

For women who want to lose weight and do little physical activity, the nutritionist proposes a 1,200 calorie daily menu and for men with the same characteristics, 1,500. If they do physical activity, it would be 1,500 for women and 1,800-2,000 for men. Forever, five meals: breakfast, lunch, lunch, snack and dinner, although they can be grouped into three or four meal times if the person prefers. “In the same way, if you make a lunch or dinner with pizza or a burger, you will have to reduce the calories for the rest of the day,” Castillo warns.

Such a diet includes fish and shellfish three to four times a week, turkey or chicken two or three times, Y veal one or two. the rest are vegetarian dishes.

“It’s a myth that you can’t eat all foods, you have to learn to eat but less. Thus you educate the body to assimilate them better and you will avoid rebound effects“. To do this, Castillo points out that this diet to lose weight should last must last at least 21 days, with Losses of one to three kilos per week approximately, depending on the metabolism of the person.

And to gain muscle mass? Well, the same type of diet, that is, the same dishes, the same five daily intakes but adding more calories at the end of the day and changing the distribution of macronutrients. 2,000 calories for women and 2,500 for men. According to Castillo, pure muscle gains (not muscle and fat) take longer, an average of one or two kilos every two weeks.