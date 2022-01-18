How Nicole Kidman achieves wrinkle-free skin in her 50s

Nicole Kidman She is one of the most beautiful women in the world. Everyone wonders: how do you manage to have a skin without wrinkles being over 50 years old? Well, in this note we will reveal what its fundamental secrets are.

The 53-year-old actress takes care of her skin since she was little and she always tells that she must protect her with special attention, because she is very white. In addition to that, he revealed some tips and tricks so you know what to do with your skin, whether you are starting to take care of it or if you are already older than 50 years, like her.

Sunscreen

Sunscreen is your first ally. Photo: Spoilers

As we said, Nicole has always used SPF 50+ sunscreen since she was little due to the whiteness of her skin, which makes her much more sensitive to the sun’s rays (or, rather, more visible damage). He also explains that it is the only way to take care of your face in a comprehensive way.

vitamins

Vitamins are an essential step in delaying aging. Photo: Vogue

Nicole Kidman take vitamin C and D every day to help strengthen your body and boost your immune system. Also, when waking up, drink matcha tea, known for its antioxidant properties. Then follow with a coffee and a bowl of puffed rice, with almond milk and blueberries.

Exercise

Nicole Kidman claims that exercise gives her an energy boost. Photo: Woman Today

Nicole says that morning exercise allows her to boost her day. That’s why try to run every day or do high-intensity workouts with very loud music.

Make-up

The actress loves makeup remover wipes. Photo: Woman Today

Nicole Kidman is a strong disseminator of the importance of removing makeup every day, even if you don’t feel like it. She explains that the makeup remover wipes are her salvation when she is shooting a series or movie and she must do it between each scene.

Likewise, Nicole prefers to avoid makeup and focus more than anything on her eyes, that’s why she dyes her eyebrows and adds mascara every day, because she has long eyelashes but she has to curl them.

Treatments

Nicole prefers acupuncture to slow the appearance of wrinkles. Photo: Telva

The actress loves aromatherapy, so much so that for each character she tries to create a new fragrance to help her connect with that role. He also learned from a very young age to do massages and it is something that he enjoys every day.

Finally, use acupuncture to reach a state of relaxation and slow down the process of wrinkles as well as baths with essential oils.

These are the five tips of Nicole Kidman to look good from the inside out, especially if you’re older than 50 years.

This content is published for informational purposes only and cannot be a substitute for the work of a professional. We recommend that you consult with your trusted Dermatologist.