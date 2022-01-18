How much money does Cruz Azul ask Boca Juniors for the record of ‘Pol’ Fernández?

They revealed the amount of money that Cruz Azul would ask Boca Juniors for “Pol” Fernández to stay in Argentina from this transfer market.

From the Football Council of Boca Juniors, in the voice of Jorge Bermúdez, have already made it clear that they are going to go to the end for William Fernandez, despite the statements of the strategist of Blue Cross, Juan Reynoso, who he was annoyed at the possibility that ‘Pol’ would stay in Argentina to sign with the auriazul team.

And it is that the Peruvian helmsman confessed that the celestial midfielder asked for a special permit to resolve a family situation in his country, for which he accepted that it would seem disloyal for the Argentine footballer will agree to join the ranks of Xeneize and not return to La Noria, despite the trust that was given to him.

However, since Argentina already revealed the amount of money that Blue Cross I would have asked Boca Juniors for sell him the record of ‘Pol’ Fernández, six months before the end of his contract; according to information from the TyC journalist, Julio Pavoni, the figure would be around 2 million dollars.

It must be remembered that the intention of the celestial directive would insist on Cristian Pavón in the negotiation for ‘Pol’, However, inexplicably from the auriazul team they would not have contemplated involving their striker, despite the fact that he is also six months away from the end of his contract and in July he would leave for free.

“Pavón has a contract until June. We have been criticized by players who end their contract and play until the last day, while there are teams that separate players from the squad who have six months left on their contracts and say nothing. We from the Council always respect the professionals who wear the Boca shirt. Pavón has to train and be at the command of the DT. I hope he continues, he is one of the strikers we are proud to have“, launched Bermudez.