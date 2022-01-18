How high should the normal blood sugar level be for an adult?

After the COVID-19 pandemic and now the omicron variant, people are more vigilant about these respiratory diseases that cause damage to various organs of the body as a consequence.

On the other hand, users on social networks have commented more about this new variant of the disease, specifically about the symptoms, as well as the causes and consequences of these conditions.

Under this scenario, people have remained more vigilant about their oxygenation and blood pressure, as well as sugar levels and other conditions that can lead to or lead to more serious diseases.

It has been made known that through knowledge of these data, diseases such as COVID-19 can be ruled out, so that through them it is also possible to make known or rule out any respiratory disease or cardiovascular disease.

In this sense, people have asked about the level of sugar in the human body, specifically what refers to an adult, since these levels can trigger various ailments.

Blood glucose is measured through molarity, measured in mmol/L or millimoles per liter; If a mg/dL figure is to be converted to mmol/L, it must be divided by 18 or multiplied by 0.055.

What is the normal glucose value?

The data regarding the sugar level is controlled by various stimuli and mechanisms, which are important for metabolic homeostasis, and which can vary after helping for a long time, or two hours after the consumption of food.

The values ​​indicated to have a normal glucose level in adult human beings are the following:

A blood glucose level below 140 mg/dl ( 7.8 mmol/l ) is considered normal.

A blood glucose level between 140 and 199 mg/dl (7.8 to 11 mmol/l) is considered prediabetes. …

A blood glucose level of 200 mg/dl (11.1 mmol/l) or higher indicates type 2 diabetes.

