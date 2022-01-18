His colleagues on TV Azteca wanted to hit him for ‘gossip’

Christian Martinoli He has always had a very peculiar personality. This has been stated by those who know him, as in this case Barak Fever and Alejandro Blanco.

The commentators told an anecdote that they had to live with the narrator when they were in Aztec TV. On the Fever podcast, I want to become a monkey, Alejandro Blanco said that Martinoli broke an unwritten pact in the sports newsroom of the television station of the adjust.

The journalists rotated not to go to the office on Saturdays and Sundays, as there was little activity on those days. “Martinoli did not know about this arrangement. I think the first job David asked him for was to appear in the newsroom on a Saturday and he found no one, there were few people. One Monday or Tuesday he found David, who asked him: ‘How do you it was?’ He replied: ‘Fine but there was no one,'” Blanco said.

Without knowing it, Martinoli ratted out his new teammates. When he found out, Faitelson scolded the newsroom and many of them, like Carlos Aguilar or Polo Diaz, “they made him want to, they saw him as a gossip”. Finally, Blanco, according to what he himself said, interceded to calm things down and so that the relationship between Martinoli and his teammates would be restored.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: RAYADOS PERFORMED DYNAMICS OF ‘THE SQUID GAME’ TO TAKE TWO FANS TO THE CLUB WORLD CUP