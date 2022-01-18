Health brigade in CDMX: requirements to apply for employment

Service providers for the “Health in your life” program may receive a monthly payment of more than 8 thousand pesos. Photo: Cuartoscuro/Archive

If you live in one of the 16 municipalities of Mexico City (CDMX) and you are looking for a job, the Ministry of Health of the capital announced the requirements to recruit service providers, such as health brigades, for the program “Health in your life, health for well-being“, due to the situation derived from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It should be noted that those who are suitable for this job, may receive a salary of more than 8 thousand pesos per month.

Health brigade in CDMX, how long will the job last?

It was last January 14 when they were published, in the Official Gazette of the Mexico City, the guidelines that will be considered to recruit the service facilitators of the program of the Ministry of Health of the capital (Sedesa), where it was specified that the employment of social action will be in force from January 1 to December 31, 2022.

Among the activities to be carried out are:

Keep the population informed about health care, with emphasis on the prevention and control of obesity, hypertension and diabetes among the population of the CDMX

Contribute to the formation of health committees in the communities, which support neighbors to improve their health

Provide information about modules and health services in your life

It should be noted that to carry out these activities, preventive health protocols will be applied such as frequent hand washing, use of antibacterial gel, proper use of a mask in public and closed spaces, keeping a healthy distance, as well as all those dictated by the health authority to prevent COVID-19 infections, the authorities highlighted.

“Carry out activities of intervention, dissemination, agreement and community linkage, as well as promote processes of citizen organization, which facilitate the carrying out of joint actions between inhabitants and the Government; including the convening, formation, organization and follow-up of the health commissions. The aforementioned physical goals will be carried out by up to 1,272 service facilitators.” The Secretary of Health of CDMX specified in terms of the physical goals of the program

Which are the requirements?

Be a resident of one of the 16 mayors of Mexico City

Reside in the territorial demarcation of the mayor’s office in which you intend to participate

Be at least 18 years old

Have time availability

Not receiving financial support in the framework of any social program or similar social action

Willingness to respect and adhere to security protocols and the methodology established by the program.

Attachment to the institutional order in the development of activities.

Have experience in field work and dealing with people, as well as ease of teamwork

High level of responsibility, commitment and empathy

Assertive communication skills and active listening skills

Ability to resolve conflicts peacefully

Have Mexican citizenship in full exercise of their rights or a foreigner whose immigration status allows them to be part of social action

Not be incorporated into another program or action as a service facilitator

What documents are needed?

Established income format

Established CV format

Letter of commitment established

curp

Three recent child-sized photographs

Submit a simple and original copy for comparison of valid official identification with photograph

(Voter’s ID, passport, professional ID, National Military Service card, driver’s license issued by CDMX)

Proof of address (water, predial, domestic telephone service, electricity or proof of residence) no more than three months after entering the social program

Proof of at least basic level studies (issued by the Institution or through its digital portals: certificate, transcript, academic record or report card)

Certified copy of the birth certificate

What is the salary?

It should be noted that there will be 154 Type A service facilitators, who will receive 12 monthly payments of 8 thousand 500 pesos.

On the other hand, the 1,118 Type B service facilitators, they will receive 7 thousand pesos a month.

The Government reported that for the hiring of the health brigades in CDMX 10 million 620 thousand pesos will be invested, and a coverage of around 1,272 people facilitating the service is estimated.