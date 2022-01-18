he is Samuel, the son of Ben Affleck who they say is identical to the actor

While enjoying a stroll in Brentwood this past weekend, Ben Affleck and his son Samuel were photographed by some paparazzi. The little one is the fruit of love between the actor and actress Jennifer Garner.

Samuel is the youngest of the Affleck Garner family, because in addition to him, the actors are also parents of Violet and Seraphina. The boy was born in 2012, and has stood out for wearing, in his most recent public appearances, long natural blonde hair. Although he is the youngest and seemingly shy, Samuel, who is about to turn 10, has begun to develop his own style.

Some fans of the actor Batman They have assured that Samuel is almost identical to his father, and not only because of his physical appearance but also because of his gestures and even, even because of his way of walking. Despite the fact that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner divorced a while ago, the actor has been able to share with his children constantly, in fact, they have also been with Max and Emme, the children of the Bronx diva with whom, apparently, He gets along very well thanks to his sweet personality.

The also American producer and director has been seen spending quality time with Samuel. While the boy rides a bicycle, he takes the opportunity to go behind, on his motorcycle. Apparently, that is one of the activities they enjoy the most together.

Violet is the eldest daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. The young woman is 16 years old and physically is very similar to her mother. Both share their passion for cooking. The first-born of the artists is also passionate about makeup and everything that has to do with beauty. For her part, Seraphina is 13 years old, and those who know her say that she is a very active girl who likes to walk the streets of Hollywood and play sports.