He announced that two thousand people will enter the Azteca against Panama and Costa Rica

Yon de Luisa, president of the Mexican Football Federationl, reported that the TAS determined that the sanctions that the FIFA Disciplinary Committee imposed on the National selection, to play their next home games behind closed doors (against Costa Rica and Panama); however, he said that for such meetings, two thousand people will enter to test a method that will prevent further expressions of intolerance.

“As on previous occasions the Mexican Soccer Federation reiterates its position zero tolerance to any offensive or discrimination in the stages, and we appreciate that everyone has joined the different strategies against the cry of ‘fucking’.

“The federation initiated a procedure before the TAS in order to endorse protocols established in the FIFA as well as the progress made to date, said by the court, the sanctions imposed by FIFA will have no effect, however, the next two games of the Selection as local, we will not open the stadium to the general public, we will use these two games with a control group of 2,000 fans”, indicated the federation, who explained that the 2 thousand people who enter They will be chosen and there will be no ticket sales, but they must follow the following measures, and they hope that said protocol will be put into practice definitively from next match against USA:

1. Access control: Fans must register their ticket with personal data and the QR will have to be presented at the gate of the stadium with identification and ticket. (Children going will use parent or guardian ID)

2. Positive experience: Dynamics will be made that promote healthy coexistence and avoid discriminatory acts.

3. Security: The number of security elements trained to remove those who act will be increased.

4. Consequences: People removed from the stadium will not be able to attend the matches of the National Team for a period of five years.

