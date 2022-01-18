HBO and HBO Max lead the SAG Awards | PandaAncha.mx

HBO and HBO Max received 14 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award nominations. on his 28th edition, which will take place on Sunday February 27, and in which the most outstanding interpretations of the members that make up the union are recognized.

highlights the Serie Succession, which received the first nominations in its history, tying it with 5 for the film and television program with the most nominations so far. What’s more, Jean Smart leads with 3 the nominations for the category of interpreters Thanks to your participation in Hacks Y Mare of Easttown. Check out the full list of nominees below!

Maybe you are interested… Peacemaker: The HBO Max Series | PandaAncha.mx www.pandaancha.mx read article

HBO and HBO Max nominees at SAG Awards

This is how the 14 nominations received by some of the most outstanding titles of HBO and HBO Max by the SAG awards were distributed:

5 nominations for Succession:

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

3 for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin.

Outstanding Performance for an Actress in a Drama Series: Sarah Snook.

4 nominations for Mare of Easttown:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Evan Peters.

2 for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Kate Winslet and Jean Smart.

Outstanding Performance in a TV Movie or Limited Series.

2 nominations for Hacks:

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart.

2 nominations for The White Lotus:

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Murray Bartlett.

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Jennifer Coolidge.

1 nomination for Scenes from a Marriage:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Oscar Isaac.