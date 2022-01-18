Halo Infinite will reduce the price of its store products and make other changes starting tomorrow

343 Industries is working on some changes that will be made soon in the store Internal Halo Infinite after the complaints and suggestions that users have been depositing. This has been communicated by Jerry Hook, the company’s chief designer, on his Twitter account, reporting that they have been reading all the comments and will take action on it.

In principle, the first changes will be reflected as of tomorrow, January 18, although the store experience will continue to be reviewed to introduce improvements over the coming weeks. The main objective is to reduce the prices of the different products available and give a more appropriate value to the packs of items that are for sale.

For example, this implies that items can be purchased individually without the need to get an entire pack, something that the community was requesting because they were forced to get them even if they only wanted a single element.

For the rest, he has warned that throughout the season they will continue to try new things in order to learn and improve for the future. If nothing else, this is a big step that 343 Industries hopes the experience of halo-infinite get even better when it takes place from January 18.