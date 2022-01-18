Haircuts for round faces that will be a trend in 2022

The haircuts for round face They are just what you need to make your life more efficient every morning, since they have an ideal way to stylize and contour the face without even using contouring or black garments, much less resort to painful surgeries such as bichectomy.

The secret here is not that you look more ‘skinny’ or that you hide who you are, but that you feel more beautiful and confident when combining any hairstyle or garment wherever you go with the correct hair style. Starting from here, today we show you the haircuts for round faces that will be trending 2022, which fulfill the objective of increasing your confidence and facilitating your morning routine. Ready to start discovering them?

blunt bob

The round faces they need haircuts that give them angularity and elongation, such as the blunt bob. This is a cut that reaches below the chin and has completely straight and polished edges, making it perfect for rounded faces when worn straight. Say yes to style with soft lights or a money piece, and you’ll be ready for a flattering look this 2022!

To make your blunt bob shine and take center stage, apply a polishing oil! Getty Images

elongated shaggy

No matter what decade you’re in, if you’re looking for a haircut rebel and messy, give a chance to shag. Weight is carried high on the face to create a slimming effect, while bangs that are parted or to the sides add a more angular dimension to the oval of the face. Give it a try whether you have curly or straight hair!

The shag cut takes up a lot of your time and work in the mornings because of its messy aura. Getty Images

Length with curtain fringe

It is, par excellence, one of the best haircuts to show off your cheeks and eyes if you have round face. You only need to leave the hair with paraded tips at bust height, cut a fringe that extends to the sides like two falling feathers (very much in the style of curtain bang) and comb with a pony tail so that the neck and chin are weightless and visually elongated.