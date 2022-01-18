Haircuts 2022: Demi Lovato shows off the buzz cut and drives the networks crazy

Demi lovato He shared his incredible look on his social networks, with a shaved haircut that left more than one of his fans surprised. This is not the first time that the beautiful singer surprises us with a radical makeover, in past years we have seen her with fancy colors, bob hair and even XL hair. Demi is a fashion reference in all aspects, as her rebellious appearance paves the way for the craziest trends.

How is Demi Lovato’s buzz cut haircut?

The singer wore a haircut completely shaved from the sides, leaving a slight line at the top of her hair to also give prominence to the spider tattoo that was recently made on the side of her skull. This cut really shows that Demi is more self-confident and reinvents herself at every stage of her life.

Related news

Photo: Instagram

What are the benefits of bringing the buzz cut to Demi Lovato?

This type of haircut is spectacular for risky girls who want to give all the prominence to their daily looks, both makeup and clothes. This type of style allows you to experiment in all aspects, you can dare to wear rock looks like Demi’s. The sky is the limit, since being a completely shaved look allows you to even experiment with crazy dyes or makeup.

Celebrities who have opted for the buzz cut

Some of the celebrities who have contributed to this risky look are: Scarlett Johansson, Katy Perry, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Cara Delevingne, Kristen Stewart, among others. The reality is that this type of haircut has left all the prominence to the beautiful features of these women who have set trends in the world of entertainment.

What do you think of this renewal of Demi Lovato? Do you dare to try the buzz cut haircut and break the rules? We love.