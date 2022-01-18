Guillermo del Toro and his lost films

Gothic and grotesque lovers, congratulate yourselves: Guillermo del Toro is back with the alley of lost souls, lavish remake of the 1947 noir classic that has Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette and Rooney Mara in its lead roles. It is his first film since the great triumph at the Oscars that the shape of water (2017) and it is, above all, a script by him –and by Kim Morgan, inspired by an original novel by William Lindsay Gresham– that we are going to have the opportunity to see on screen. Because del Toro’s career is full of brilliant projects brought to fruition, yes, but also of dreams that fell by the wayside.

He places himself the current number of scripts written-but-not-produced around twenty, adding that (if we take into account the six to ten months of work that each one takes) that figure translates into no less than 16 years of his life spent in futile companies. What is a comedown? Not for Del Toro: his tweet ends up assuring that he understands all those lost pages as learning, where the frustration ends up being compensated with “experience and improvement of skills”. Half full glass.

However, his fans have every right in the world to read a partial list of movies that Guillermo del Toro could have shot if the industry had let him… and scream with rage. One like, for example, the one we offer below. Film is not an easy medium, especially when one enters the studio system and the Hollywood game. All directors of his stature have a similar list of unborn projects: This is simply how things work in a world of limited resources and time. But we have the right to dream.

Justice League Dark

Back in 2011, screenwriter Peter Milligan wondered what would happen if DC Comics’ darkest heroes and heroines formed their own supergroup. So the number one Justice League Dark brought together John Constantine, Zatanna, Deadman, Madame Xanadu and The Changing Man in an adventure with an unmistakably Vertigo flavour. Only a year later, Warner Bros. asked Del Toro to take charge of a possible film adaptation of the comic, for which I was thinking of having Swamp Thing and Kloarian as well. (Two of your favorite characters). “I took something from the first issues that Alan Moore wrote for Constantine,” he later recalled. But nevertheless, Warner was not entirely convinced and passed the project on to Doug Liman., who would also end up abandoning him. The last thing we know is that Zatanna will have her own film – by Emerald Fennell, director of A promising young woman (2020)–.

The Hobbit

Del Toro and Peter Jackson met in the mid-2000s, when they were both interested in developing an adaptation of Halo which, glups, never came to be either. But! When the director of The Lord of the rings (2001-2003) took over the rights to the most Tolkienian of all the prequels, his decision to fill the director’s chair was clear. Then MGM’s financial problems began to become apparent and Del Toro, who had spent the last two years working intensively on the film’s script and preview, was forced to leave Middle-earth if he didn’t want to end up as Gollum. Jackson had no choice but to take the reins of a film that ended up being a trilogy, but both he and his co-writers, Philippa Boyens and Fran Walsh, say that the final result has nothing to do with what the Mexican had planned, closer to The Pan’s Labyrinth (2006) and other twisted fairy tales.

Beauty and the Beast

Nothing more to finish Pacific Rim (2013), Warner persuaded him to stay with them and help them get their version of the popular fable of the development hell. Producer Denise DiNovi even had a star signed, Emma Watson, so everything seemed to be going from strength to strength…until Disney announced its intention to shoot a flesh and blood version of its animated classic. Del Toro then decided that the commitments made with the crimson peak (2015) were too demanding to get another shoot underway and DiNovi was unable to retain Watson, who (as we know) jumped into the Disney production without looking back.

drood

That our man was born to adapt this book by Dan Simmons, inspired by the last years of Charles Dickens, is something that anyone who knows anything about gothic sensibilities, Victorian ghosts and fantastic cinema can know. In fact, the development of this script under the auspices of Universal was the main reason that encouraged del Toro to leave. The Hobbit, but it is possible that the commercial disappointments of Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) and the crimson peak encouraged the studio to put the ice on a project that, anyway, covers more or less the same ground as the invisible woman (2013), by Ralph Fiennes, another not exactly successful film.

Slaughterhouse Five

Another of Del Toro’s turntables at Universal between the late 2000s and early 2010s. However, here the script duties fell entirely into the hands of Charlie Kaufman, no doubt an inspired choice to translate Kurt’s prose. vonnegut to an adaptation that had John Malkovich as the protagonist. At the end, Slaughterhouse Five got stuck in a very strange kind of limbo: the studio only dared to give the green light if Del Toro promised to shoot it immediately, but Kaufman could not put a delivery date due to the complexity of the material. And so the years went by.

In the mountains of madness

The jewel in the crown, his longest-cherished project and the one that hurt the most to give up, was a high-budget, even higher-rated Lovecraftian adaptation, something Universal was unwilling to accept. At one point, Del Toro was given the following ultimatum: either his lead character (for whom he was in talks with Tom Cruise) had a romantic interest and a happy ending, or the movie couldn’t be made. To which the director replied that nails mountains of madness with romantic interest and happy ending are immediately transformed into something else. In something that is not Lovecraft. The director also did not want to give his arm to twist as far as the budget is concerned, arguing that the weird fiction he’s been settling for Serie B for too long and it’s about time he moved on to the big leagues. Still, there is hope: as Netflix has successfully recaptured its vision for Pinocchio, whose premiere is scheduled for the end of this year, Del Toro considers that In the mountains of madness I might get a second chance in the near future.

You may also like: