Gonzalo Pineda considers that it is unethical to ‘give a hand’ to Mexicans so that they reach Atlanta United

MEXICO.- To strengthen the team of Atlanta United and face his first start tournament in the mls, Gonzalo Pineda He has considered players of all nationalities who have the qualities and values ​​that the club needs, and he said that it is not ethical.”shake hands with mexicans” just for being Mexican.

In an interview for ESPNDigital, Gonzalo Pineda commented that he has a wide list of players from all over the world, including mexicans, and stressed that “I am not looking for players based on their nationality; I am looking for players for their characteristics that they can contribute to us”, although he acknowledged that those with double passports, Americans or with local residence, benefit Atlanta United “Because it doesn’t count as a foreigner and we don’t have to worry about that.”

The Mexican coach who will start his first season from the start with Atlanta United indicated that it is not ethical to hire compatriots because of their nationality. Atlanta United

The Mexican coach indicates that he is not looking for players based on their nationality. “When I see a player I see his characteristics, what he could bring us, whether those characteristics could make the team better or not.” When asked yes because he is a technician who is opening the doors to Mexican colleagues of the new generation, thinks he could do the same with Aztec soccer players and take them to Atlanta United, was forceful in pointing out that “once again I tell you: I am not here to shake hands with anyone. I’m here to give the team results and if there is a player who has the characteristics we need to be better on the pitch and off it, it will be thought of as a possibility, of course”.

“But what I can’t do, and especially not in my first time as head coach, is bring in players who may not have the style or the level to be here. Shake hands just because they’re Mexican, I can’t do that.”.

stressed Gonzalo Pineda that “in fact I don’t really like doing that, because I think it’s unfair to others. I don’t think it is ethically correct for the institution that I hire someone solely because of their nationality” and so that there are no doubts, he reiterated that “I have to hire people because of their ability, because of their way of being as a human being. Sorry, but I am not here to lend a hand to anyone, but to give results”.

He added that “I have to bring someone of any nationality because he is very good. And if he is from Trinidad and Tobago, then let him come; if he is from El Salvador, let him come; if he is from Brazil, let him come; if he is from Argentina or Croatia, let him come. I cannot be selecting players because of their nationality”.

To express question, Gonzalo Pineda He denied that he has a particular Mexican in mind, but he does have among three or four candidates that he is following, along with some 15 elements from other countries. He said that he will not only choose for their quality, because sometimes it will be for the prices and the facilities that can be given to hire them.

On the other hand, Gonzalo Pineda stated that his commitment to Atlanta United and with the fans it is daily work, effort without limits, absolute dedication, “putting all my knowledge and my work ethic at the service of the club”, as well as collaborating not only with the first team, but with everyone who works in the institution ”, trying to achieve results with an effective and attractive soccer for the people.

In his opinion, “promising results is nonsense, because the result does not depend on one; the result has many factors and there is a rival who wants to win as much as you do. Promising results is worth nothing and all you have to do is shut up and work very hard to try to achieve the best possible with your work.