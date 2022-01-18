Getafe sports director admitted that the Mexican could leave the club

Angel Martin, sports director of Getafe, said this Tuesday that the striker Jose Juan Macias that does not count for your technician, Quique Sanchez Flores, It is “a clear market possibility” to leave the Azulona squad.

Loaned by Chivas, and with a purchase option, Macias arrived at Getafe in July 2021 to make the leap to Europe and at the request of the previous coach, Jose Miguel Gonzalez ‘Michel’, but at the moment his time in the Spanish League is not being fruitful.

The Mexican striker has only played eight games this season, three as a starter, and has played 225 minutes. He has not played in the League for more than three months, since October 3, 2021, and his last appearance was on November 30 in the Copa del Rey against Mollerussa, a lower-class rival.

“Macias is recovering from a problem. We want to release players but we don’t know who it will be. He is a clear possibility on the market but we will have to wait until the end”, said the sports director of the Madrid team.

After the reinforcement in this winter market of Borja Mayoral, the Getafe He has six forwards on his squad. Apart from Mayoral there are Jose Juan Macias, Jaime Mata, Enes Unal, and Dario Poveda. Y Sandro Ramirez.

