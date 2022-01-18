Get this backwards compatible game for free on Xbox for a limited time

Thanks to the backward compatibility that Microsoft added between classic Xbox and Xbox 360 games on Xbox One and the new Xbox Series X | S, today we can enjoy more than 3,000 games, many of them improved to offer us higher resolution, better texture filtering and much more color detail, higher and more consistent fps, faster load times and Auto HDR.

Now, all those players who are short of games, want to go back to the past or continue to fill their library of games, are in luck, because through the Israel Microsoft Store we can get a free backwards compatible game for Xbox for a limited time. So without further delay, take the opportunity to free download metal slug 3, an Xbox 360 game, available on One and Series X|S. Although, before showing you a brief description, we remind you that You can still get a free Xbox game with Gold.

Microsoft will not add more backwards compatible games to Xbox for various reasons

Download Metal Slug 3 Free for Xbox

“METAL SLUG 3”, the masterpiece of SNK’s iconic 2D run-and-gun action shooter series, continues to fascinate millions of fans around the world to this day with its intricate pixel art graphics. points and simple and intuitive game controls. The most praised title in the series among Metal Slug fans for its refined balance and volume of play, is headed to the Steam gaming platform!